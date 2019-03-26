Apple News was crashing for some users on Tuesday morning, but now it’s fixed

Apple News was crashing for some users after being opened on both iOS and Mac on Tuesday morning. Several of us at The Verge were able to replicate the issue, and many reports of the problem were also hitting Twitter. In my case, the app seemed fine initially, but it crashed once I scrolled down a bit on the iPhone.

Apple fixed the problem after a couple hours, and the News app should now be working as expected. The company’s system status page never indicated a problem with Apple News while the issue was ongoing.

The bug came during commuting hours on the East Coast — when a lot of users might be opening the app — and a day after Apple announced Apple News Plus, a $9.99-per-month subscription service that unlocks full access to many magazines and select newspapers including The Wall Street Journal.

Update March 26th 10:19AM: The article has been updated to reflect that Apple resolved the issue.