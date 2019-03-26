Huawei is releasing smart glasses in collaboration with Gentle Monster

At its Huawei P30 Pro launch event today, the company announced that it’s partnering with Korean fashion brand Gentle Monster to release its first smart glasses.

Gentle Monster is a luxury eyewear company that’s popular across Asia. Known for its experimental design, its showrooms look more like art galleries, which were shown by CEO Hankook Kim onstage as he introduced the smart glasses. Kim also threw some shade at Snapchat Spectacles, asking, “How many people want to wear this as we meet our friends or lovers?” The glasses also don’t have any cameras, which allow them to look more like regular sunglasses. It’s a smart partnership choice by Huawei that puts a real emphasis on fashion.

Users can tap the temple of the glasses to answer calls through the dual mics and speakers as well as access the voice assistant. The glasses are IP67 dust and water resistant, and they can charge wirelessly via the case that holds the glasses, which has a 2,200mAh battery, or via the USB-C port.

The future is now! Together with Gentle Monster we have joined forces to take your wearable intelligence to the next level with #HUAWEI X GENTLE MONSTER EYEWEAR. pic.twitter.com/MrgO2esXK4 — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 26, 2019

No price has been announced yet, but the glasses will come in several models and are estimated to launch sometime in June or July 2019.