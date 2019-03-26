Microsoft to hold Surface Hub 2 event on April 17th

Microsoft is planning to hold a special work-focused press event in New York City next month. The software giant has started sending press invites to members of the media today for an event that will take place on April 17th. Microsoft’s event will include Steelcase, the same company that it paired up with to envision a Surface-powered office of the future.

Microsoft’s event invite simply states “Microsoft & Steelcase invite you to experience new ways to work better, together,” but the company is expected to detail its Surface Hub 2S plans. Microsoft first unveiled the Surface Hub 2 last year, promising a 2S model in Q2 2019. Microsoft’s giant 50-inch display will work with removable hardware cartridges, allowing owners to upgrade the device in the future. Microsoft is planning to deliver a Surface Hub 2X upgrade cartridge in 2020 that will include new software and the ability to rotate the device.

Microsoft has long been fascinated with creating workspaces of the future, and it’s likely we’ll see some of that work on April 17th, too. That could include unique furniture and additional Surface accessories from Steelcase and perhaps an idea of when we’ll see Microsoft’s visions inside workplaces.