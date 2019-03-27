Apple Watch EKG features now available in Europe with watchOS 5.2 update

Apple is enabling its electrocardiogram (EKG) reading feature for Apple Watch Series 4 owners in Europe and Hong Kong today. The iPhone maker previously launched the EKG feature in the US in December, after making it a big part of the Apple Watch Series 4 that was originally introduced back in September. Apple is delivering the EKG functionality to regions outside of the US with its latest watchOS 5.2 update, including 19 countries in Europe and Hong Kong.

Apple Watch Series 4 owners will be able to enable the EKG reading through the Health app on their iPhones. To take an EKG, you open up the EKG app on the Watch and the rest your index finger on the crown. The Apple Watch then records an EKG and your heart rhythm and stores it in the Health app on your iPhone. You can then create a PDF report to send to your doctor with the results.

WatchOS 5.2 also includes new Hermès watch faces, and a number of bug fixes and security updates. You can download watchOS 5.2 through the Apple Watch app on a supported iPhone right now. As for which countries the EKG feature is available in, Apple’s release notes indicate it will be live in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, US and US Virgin Islands.