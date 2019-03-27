Magic Leap One will be available to try in AT&T’s stores from next week

AT&T will “exclusively” sell the Magic Leap One augmented reality headset in stores and online starting next week, the company has announced. Although this is the same $2,295 headset that was first released last August, the exclusive element here is the in-store availability. You’ll be able to try the headset out in three of AT&T’s flagship stores, where you can face off against a White Walker in a Game of Thrones demo.

This sales partnership is just one part of AT&T’s collaboration with Magic Leap. As well as investing in the AR company directly, last year the telco said it would produce a DirecTV Now app for the headset which will let you use it to watch up to four live streams in augmented reality at once. AT&T has also said it will eventually provide mobile data services for the headset, and that it wants the Magic Leap Two to be compatible with its 5G network. The current Creator Edition of the headset only has Wi-Fi.

The Magic Leap One Creator’s edition will be available in AT&T’s flagship stores in Boston on April 1st, Chicago on April 3rd, and San Francisco on April 6th. If you’d rather buy it online, then AT&T will sell you a headset from its online store starting on April 5th, but at that point you might as well just buy it from Magic Leap directly, as you’ve been able to do for almost a year now.