Sundar Pichai met with President Trump about Google’s ‘commitment to working with the US government’

On Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai met with President Trump to discuss contracts and other ongoing partnerships with the US government.

“I just met with Sundar Pichai, President of Google, who is obviously doing quite well,” President Trump tweeted after the meeting. “He stated strongly that he is totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military. [We] also discussed political fairness and various things that Google can do for our Country. Meeting ended very well!”

Sundar Pichai is CEO of Google, which uses “president” as a lower rank in its corporate structure. The company has four regional presidents, all of whom report to Pichai. Additionally, Sergey Brin serves as president of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

We don’t have a record of how many times Pichai and other tech leaders have visited the White House, primarily because President Trump hasn’t published White House visitor logs as previous presidents have.

Reached by The Verge, Google confirmed the meeting and its subject matter. “We were pleased to have productive conversations with the President about investing in the future of the American workforce, the growth of emerging technologies and our ongoing commitment to working with the U.S. government,” a Google representative said in a statement.

Google’s government contracts have led to significant unrest within the company, most notably the Project Maven partnership with the Department of Defense. Google ultimately backed out of the project after an employee petition expressing disapproval. Google has also faced blowback for its work on a search engine that would conform to Chinese censorship requirements. That project, codenamed Dragonfly, has also faced significant employee opposition, and has been criticized by some US military leaders as hypocritical.