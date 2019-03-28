Spotify is testing Premium Duo, a discounted subscription for two

Spotify is testing a new subscription called Premium Duo that offers you two Premium subscriptions for the discounted price of €12.49 a month. The new plan, which was first spotted by Redditor u/Hasztagg and confirmed to The Verge by Spotify, also comes with a new playlist called Duo Mix, which auto-generates based on both your listening habits.

Premium Spotify subscriptions usually cost €9.99 per subscriber. Premium Duo subscriptions therefore represent a decent savings for suitable couples and roommates. Like the Family subscription, Premium Duo subscribers must live at the same address, but what’s different now is that Spotify will ask you to provide this address as part of the Duo sign-up process.

Spotify’s existing Family subscription allows up to six people to share the same plan for €14.99 ($14.99) a month. However, Spotify Family has become a source of frustration for the streaming service. In the past, Spotify has sent out emails asking for Family subscribers to confirm their home addresses in an apparent attempt to crack down on friends sharing plans despite not living together as a family.

Once you’re both signed up, you’ll get access to Duo Mix, a new auto-generated playlist similar to Spotify’s existing Discover Weekly or Daily Mix playlists. You get one playlist between you, and this is automatically created and shared when you set up the account. As you both listen to music, the plan updates with music it thinks you’ll both enjoy. There are also “Chill” and “Upbeat” options for the playlist on the mobile app to switch between songs of different tempos.

If you’d rather listen to playlists you’ve created yourself, then the plan also includes a Shared Playlists feature. This allows you to share all of your playlists with your Duo partner with one click.

Spotify is currently testing Premium Duo across five markets — Colombia, Chile, Denmark, Ireland and Poland — and did not confirm when or if it expects the plan to be rolled out more widely in the future.