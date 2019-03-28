 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YouTube TV is now available in every TV market in the US

New, 6 comments

All 210 US TV markets now have access to YouTube TV

By Chaim Gartenberg
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

YouTube TV has officially completed its US rollout, with the company announcing that the over-the-top internet streaming service is now available in the Glendive, Montana area, the final television market in the US that had lacked YouTube TV availability.

It’s a big milestone for the service, which is now available in all 210 US television markets — up from the 195 that YouTube announced back in January. That said, not all YouTube TV markets are equal, with some areas not offering all four of the major local networks (Fox, NBC, ABC, and CBS), so you’ll want to check your zip code on the YouTube TV website to see what’s available.

The nationwide rollout also highlights one of the biggest strengths of internet-based TV over traditional cable: widespread access, with YouTube offering the same (barring the aforementioned local channels) service at the same price to everyone in the US, something that essentially doesn’t exist for regular cable TV.

Next Up In Tech

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...