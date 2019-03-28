Twitter adds a ‘lights out’ dark mode for iPhones

Twitter, showing that it does occasionally listen to user requests, has delivered on CEO Jack Dorsey’s promise of a true, battery-saving dark mode. The company has just tweeted the announcement that its dark mode with a proper black background, which it’s dubbing “lights out,” is rolling out today, but only for its iOS app. No luck for Android users, at least for now.

With every modern flagship phone, iPhones included, now having an OLED screen, the use of a black background in the most popular apps can really be a help with extending battery life. The OLED panel only lights up the pixels that aren’t black, so a lot of energy can be saved if you’re just perusing the endless scroll of pained screams into the digital ether in the true dark. Twitter also argues that the proper black background helps reduce eye strain in low-lit environments.

It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K — Twitter (@Twitter) March 28, 2019

Update March 28th, 2:30PM ET: Added clarification from Twitter that the ‘lights out’ mode is only rolling out to the iOS app.