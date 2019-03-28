Canon is cashing in on the instant-print trend with its new CLIQ cameras

Canon announced a new pair of instant-print cameras that are set to challenge Fujifilm’s Instax mini-film cameras, part of a trend embraced by social media users and influencers alike.
Enter the two Canon IVY CLIQ instant-print cameras Each of Canon’s new shooters can hold up to ten sheets of Zink film, can export its photos to the CLIQ+ Instant Camera Printer + App, and includes an optical viewfinder plus a USB cord for charging the battery.
The IVY CLIQ+ (the higher end of the two cameras, called the Zoemini S in Europe) sports an 8-megapixel sensor, 2 x 2 and 2 x 3 printing options, expansion via a microSD card slot, a reprint option to share recent shots with friends, and a selfie mirror surround by an LED light ring so you can get that perfect vanity shot. Canon and authorized retailers will start selling the IVY CLIQ+ in April, including ten sheets of 2 x 3 photo paper to start you off with, for $159.99. It’ll come in Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, or Ruby Red.
Meanwhile, the IVY CLIQ camera (called the Zoemini C in Europe) sits at Canon’s lower end of the instant-print camera spectrum. It has just a 5-megapixel sensor, along with the same 2 x 2 and 2 x 3 printing options, expandable microSD card storage, and selfie mirror. However, it doesn’t have the LED light ring that the CLIQ+ does. The price for the IVY CLIQ starter kit, which also ships in April, will be $99 and also includes the ten sheets of film to start.
But here’s the catch: Zink’s film doesn’t compare to Fujifilm’s in terms of color or resolution. Besides, Canon is already late to the party, so between that and its inferior film, I wonder how well it can compete in this market.
However, if you can look past the film issue, then maybe the new IVY CLIQ+ instant-print cameras could be useful on your next trip. Meanwhile, I’ll be sticking with my smartphone camera.
