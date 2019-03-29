Google goofs by accidentally leaking new Nest Hub Max smart display

Google made a big goof today when, in what seemed like a relatively minor update to the connected home section of its online Google Store, it accidentally leaked the existence of a new Nest product. In the image, captured before it was taken down by Android Police, you can see Google touting the benefits of the new Nest Hub Max, as it’s called. According to additional marketing images, it seems like the device has a 10-inch HD display, a built-in Nest Camera, and stereo speakers.

We don’t have too much else to go on regarding this product, and no information whatsoever on whether it’s an actual product in development (seemingly likely) or when it might be close to getting unveiled (we have no idea). Maybe it’s not a real and it will never materialize, but this seems a little too specific for it to be some type of clerical error. Google was not immediately available for comment.

Still, it would make a whole lot of sense for Nest to get into the smart display market. Google already makes its own Smart Home Hub, and scores of third-party electronics brands have incorporated Google Assistant into tablet-sized screens that make use of voice control. But Nest, which now offers a whole suite of smart home products ranging from cameras to doorbells to security systems, could offer a better experience if it had a centralized hub for controlling all of its devices.

Right now, the company has had to settle with putting Google Assistant into already-released products that weren’t initially designed for it, like the Nest Cam IQ. A true smart display, with a built-in camera and speakers, could be the Google Home-style Nest hub the company, now once again part of Google proper, needs to transition more smoothly into a brand that offers a holistic offering instead of a piecemeal series of interoperable appliances.