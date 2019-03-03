You can now find Lime scooters and bikes in more cities in Google Maps

In December, Google rolled out a new feature that allowed users to find Lime bikes and scooters in Google Maps in 13 different cities. This weekend, the company announced that it is expanding the feature to more than 80 cities worldwide.

Google has steadily been adding ride-share options into Google Maps in recent years, partnering with companies like Uber and Lyft. Like those features, the app provides users with the location, the time it takes to walk over the vehicle you select and a pricing estimate.

The expansion is available for both iOS and Android users, and brings the feature to a number of cities across the United States, as well as in other countries, like England, New Zealand, Mexico, and others. Google also says that the feature is coming to other cities in the near future.