DC Universe’s Swamp Thing will premiere on May 31st

At WonderCon in Anaheim, California, DC Comics announced that Swamp Thing, its third live-action series its streaming service DC Universe, will premiere on May 31st. The company also provided a first look at its fourth upcoming series, Stargirl, and says that the company’s entire digital comics library will be added to the service for users in April.

The streaming service is a one-stop-shop for almost all of DC’s content, and includes access to existing DC film and TV adaptations, comic books, and original live action and animated shows. The first such offering was a gritty version of the Teen Titans, Titans, which premiered in October, while its second, Doom Patrol, came out in February. Its first animated offering, a third season of Young Justice, premiered in January.

Swamp Thing is the next live action show from the company, and is set in the same world as Titans and Doom Patrol. It follows Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed), an investigator for the CDC as she visits an epidemic in her hometown in Louisiana, along with her fellow scientist Alex Holland (Andy Bean). Arcane soon discovers that the local swamps hold numerous secrets after Holland seemingly dies and transforms into the show’s titular creature (portrayed by Derek Mears). Aquaman director James Wan is one of the show’s executive producers, alongside Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, and Len Wiseman (who directed the pilot).

In addition to announcing Swamp Thing’s premiere date, DC showed off the first look at its next live action series, Stargirl, portrayed by Brec Bassinger (School of Rock, The Goldbergs). That series will debut “in early 2020,” and will follow Courtney Whitmore, the stepdaughter of hero Star Spangled Kid (Luke Wilson), who later joins the Justice Society of America.

Finally, up until this point DC has released a curated selection of its larger comics library on the DC Universe app. It doubled the amount of comics available to members earlier this year, At WonderCon, DC says that it will add its entire digital comics library to the service beginning in April, with new comics added to the service after a year.