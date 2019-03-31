Everything coming to Netflix in April 2019

Warmer weather is finally peeking through for parts of the US — and for some reason, that’s bringing more opportunities to watch horror films. Jordan Peele’s newest horror film, Us, is still in theaters, while Netflix will start showing rebooted classics like Friday the 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D. It’s also made its own zombie apocalypse series, Black Summer, about survivors finding each other at the beginning of an outbreak. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning for season 2, with tensions brewing at an all-time high, as Sabrina bounces between her human friends and her magical enemies.
That said, even if horror is your least favorite genre, Netflix still has new content for all kinds of moods. Fans of Aggretsuko, a show about an adorable red panda who moonlights as a death-metal karaoke enthusiast, may be interested in Rilakkuma and Kaoru, which arrives on April 19th. It looks like a much gentler change of pace from Aggretsuko, but it still deals with cute Japanese characters helping a friend navigate the stress of office life. Then there’s Unicorn Store, directed by and starring Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel. She stars in the film, alongside her Captain Marvel costar Samuel L. Jackson. Unicorn made the festival rounds in 2017, and it’s coming to Netflix on April 5th. It shows Larson wistfully longing for something more than corporate work — which she gets when Jackson appears and promises her a unicorn of her own.
The most intriguing series for April, though, has to be You vs. Wild, an interactive show starring the extremely meme-worthy Bear Grylls, as a spinoff of his Discovery channel survival show, Man Vs. Wild. Netflix says you’ll get to decide whether Grylls survives and thrives — which sounds a lot like his life is in your hands. The streaming company has said that its interactive show Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was a rousing success, and it’s planning more interactive series besides You vs. Wild. If the wilderness and survivalist elements aren’t appealing, there are always more interactive projects in the works.
Several non-interactive upcoming films and shows also have pretty cool concepts. A Land Imagined, a dark, somber film that originally made the rounds at festivals in 2018, follows a Singaporean cop on the lookout for a missing migrant worker in China, who spent his days before his disappearance playing a mysterious video game. On the same day, Netflix gets The Perfect Date, an app that lets users hire the designer as a stand-in boyfriend. April 20th sees the launch of a marijuana documentary called Grass is Greener, which explores the drug’s influence on American music genres like jazz and hip-hop, and how its criminalization has led to racial injustice.
At the end of the month, fans of Niantic, the developer behind the augmented reality game Pokémon Go, might be pleased to see the anime version of the AR game Ingress, Pokémon Go’s predecessor and template. Months after it landed on Japan’s Netflix, the sci-fi anime series Ingress is finally hitting the US version of Netflix, and it has all the trappings of a good sci-fi anime show: mysterious chemical substances, conspiracies, and paranormal abilities. The show’s premiere might also serve as a bit of well-timed marketing for Ingress the game. As better weather arrives, it’s a good time to go outside with your phone to explore some augmented reality portals. It’s a full month for Netflix content, and no wonder, with the streaming service competing with Avengers: Endgame, in theaters on April 26th, and Game of Thrones, back on HBO on April 14th.
Coming to Netflix
April 1st
- Across the Line
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon, season 2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Valkyrie
April 2nd
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
April 3rd
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive
April 5th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, season 2
- In the Shadows
- Legacies, season 1
- Our Planet
- Persona: Collection
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
- Spirit Riding Free, season 8
- Tijuana
- Unicorn Store
April 9th
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 6
April 10th
- New Girl, season 7
- You vs. Wild
April 11th
- Black Summer
April 12th
- A Land Imagined
- Band Aid
- Huge in France
- Mighty Little Bheem
- The Perfect Date
- The Silence
- Special
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
April 15th
- Luis Miguel
- No Good Nick
- The New Romantic
April 16th
- Super Monsters Furever Friends
April 18th
- My First First Love
April 19th
- A Fortunate Man
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
- Cuckoo, season 5
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru
- Samantha!, season 2
- Someone Great
April 20th
- Grass is Greener
April 22nd
- Pinky Malinky, part 2
- Selection Day, new episodes
April 23rd
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
April 24th
- Bonding
April 25th
- The Hateful Eight
- The Ugly Truth
April 26th
- The Protector, season 2
- Chambers
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, season 2
- Street Food
- The Sapphires
- Yankee
April 27th
- American Honey
April 28th
- Señora Acero, season 5
April 29th
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
April 30th
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
- Baki, part 2
- Ingress: The Animation
Leaving Netflix
April 1st
- American Pie
- Billy Madison
- Blue Mountain State, seasons 1-3
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- I Love You, Man
- L.A. Confidential
- Live and Let Die
- Luther, series 1-4
- Octopussy
- Pokémon: XY, seasons 1-2
- Seven
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Living Daylights
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World is Not Enough
- Wallander, series 1-4
- You Only Live Twice
April 4th
- Raw
April 7th
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars, seasons 1-5
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
April 13th
- Video Game High School, seasons 1-3
April 18th
- Silver Linings Playbook
