Everything coming to Netflix in April 2019

Warmer weather is finally peeking through for parts of the US — and for some reason, that’s bringing more opportunities to watch horror films. Jordan Peele’s newest horror film, Us, is still in theaters, while Netflix will start showing rebooted classics like Friday the 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D. It’s also made its own zombie apocalypse series, Black Summer, about survivors finding each other at the beginning of an outbreak. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is returning for season 2, with tensions brewing at an all-time high, as Sabrina bounces between her human friends and her magical enemies.

That said, even if horror is your least favorite genre, Netflix still has new content for all kinds of moods. Fans of Aggretsuko, a show about an adorable red panda who moonlights as a death-metal karaoke enthusiast, may be interested in Rilakkuma and Kaoru, which arrives on April 19th. It looks like a much gentler change of pace from Aggretsuko, but it still deals with cute Japanese characters helping a friend navigate the stress of office life. Then there’s Unicorn Store, directed by and starring Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel. She stars in the film, alongside her Captain Marvel costar Samuel L. Jackson. Unicorn made the festival rounds in 2017, and it’s coming to Netflix on April 5th. It shows Larson wistfully longing for something more than corporate work — which she gets when Jackson appears and promises her a unicorn of her own.

The most intriguing series for April, though, has to be You vs. Wild, an interactive show starring the extremely meme-worthy Bear Grylls, as a spinoff of his Discovery channel survival show, Man Vs. Wild. Netflix says you’ll get to decide whether Grylls survives and thrives — which sounds a lot like his life is in your hands. The streaming company has said that its interactive show Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was a rousing success, and it’s planning more interactive series besides You vs. Wild. If the wilderness and survivalist elements aren’t appealing, there are always more interactive projects in the works.

A man makes an app for people to hire him to be the perfect boyfriend

Several non-interactive upcoming films and shows also have pretty cool concepts. A Land Imagined, a dark, somber film that originally made the rounds at festivals in 2018, follows a Singaporean cop on the lookout for a missing migrant worker in China, who spent his days before his disappearance playing a mysterious video game. On the same day, Netflix gets The Perfect Date, an app that lets users hire the designer as a stand-in boyfriend. April 20th sees the launch of a marijuana documentary called Grass is Greener, which explores the drug’s influence on American music genres like jazz and hip-hop, and how its criminalization has led to racial injustice.

At the end of the month, fans of Niantic, the developer behind the augmented reality game Pokémon Go, might be pleased to see the anime version of the AR game Ingress, Pokémon Go’s predecessor and template. Months after it landed on Japan’s Netflix, the sci-fi anime series Ingress is finally hitting the US version of Netflix, and it has all the trappings of a good sci-fi anime show: mysterious chemical substances, conspiracies, and paranormal abilities. The show’s premiere might also serve as a bit of well-timed marketing for Ingress the game. As better weather arrives, it’s a good time to go outside with your phone to explore some augmented reality portals. It’s a full month for Netflix content, and no wonder, with the streaming service competing with Avengers: Endgame, in theaters on April 26th, and Game of Thrones, back on HBO on April 14th.

Coming to Netflix

April 1st

Across the Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon, season 2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

April 2nd

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

April 3rd

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

April 5th

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, season 2

In the Shadows

Legacies, season 1

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor

Spirit Riding Free, season 8

Tijuana

Unicorn Store

April 9th

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 6

April 10th

New Girl, season 7

You vs. Wild

April 11th

Black Summer

April 12th

A Land Imagined

Band Aid

Huge in France

Mighty Little Bheem

The Perfect Date

The Silence

Special

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

April 15th

Luis Miguel

No Good Nick

The New Romantic

April 16th

Super Monsters Furever Friends

April 18th

My First First Love

April 19th

A Fortunate Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo, season 5

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!, season 2

Someone Great

April 20th

Grass is Greener

April 22nd

Pinky Malinky, part 2

Selection Day, new episodes

April 23rd

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

April 24th

Bonding

April 25th

The Hateful Eight

The Ugly Truth

April 26th

The Protector, season 2

Chambers

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, season 2

Street Food

The Sapphires

Yankee

April 27th

American Honey

April 28th

Señora Acero, season 5

April 29th

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30th

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki, part 2

Ingress: The Animation

Leaving Netflix

April 1st

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State, seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther, series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY, seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World is Not Enough

Wallander, series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

April 4th

Raw

April 7th

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

April 13th

Video Game High School, seasons 1-3

April 18th