 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Microsoft unveils new Surface Book 2 model with Intel’s latest quad-core processor

New, 4 comments
By Tom Warren
Surfacebook 2
Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Microsoft is quietly refreshing its Surface Book 2 base model today. The software giant is introducing Intel’s latest 8th Gen quad-core i5 processor for the 13-inch Surface Book 2 model, and keeping the existing dual-core 7th Gen model at a discounted price of $1,299. The refreshed quad-core model will be priced at $1,499, and includes an i5-8350U which bumps the processor’s maximum boost clock speed up to 3.6GHz.

The new mid-range Surface Book 2 will also include 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The processor is the only significant change, but it should make a big difference for performance. We saw impressive jumps in performance from quad-core Surface Pro 6 models compared to the dual-core chips used in previous models. Microsoft has quietly launched this new model today, following rumors the company was planning to refresh the Surface Book 2.

Microsoft is also holding a Surface event on April 17th in New York City. The company is expected to detail pricing and availability for its Surface Hub 2 hardware, and associated accessories and office furniture from Steelcase. The Verge will be covering Microsoft’s Surface NYC event, so stay tuned for all the news.

Next Up In Tech

This Article has a component height of 3. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...