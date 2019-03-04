Vox Media is returning to SXSW with The Deep End for the second year running, where The Verge will be joined by Vox, Recode, Polygon, SB Nation, Eater, and Curbed to feature unscripted conversations, live podcasts, musical spotlights, and good eats.

You can hang out with The Verge all weekend long from March 8th–10th at The Deep End, hosted at The Belmont. If you have an SXSW badge, you’re all set to join us at 11AM CT each day. You can also RSVP here.

Stop by to listen and play. The Deep End will have pop-up performances throughout the weekend from Melanie Faye and the Black Pumas as part of The Future of Music, sponsored by Aloft. Surrounding the performances, you’ll be able to make some experimental music with gadgets like the Sphero Specdrums and the Kaiku Music Gloves to experience firsthand where technology is taking music. Be sure to check out season 2 of The Future of Music with Dani Deahl, airing later this summer on The Verge.

On Saturday, Casey Newton will bring The Interface to life with an interview of Alex Stamos, former chief security officer of Facebook. Watch it live from 2:30-3PM CT. And on Sunday, Casey will be joined by Craigslist founder Craig Newmark from 3:30-4PM CT.

Finally, we’re capping the weekend with a fan favorite: the Vergecast will be recorded live on Sunday from 1:30-2:30PM CT. Join Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Casey Newton, and Ashley Carman for a live show as they discuss tech, platforms, and South-by-Southwest shenanigans.

See you there!