Huawei’s CFO is suing Canada as she fights extradition to the US

Huawei’s chief financial officer filed a lawsuit against the Canadian government Friday as she fights extradition to the United States.

Meng Wanzhou’s attorneys said in a complaint, filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, that Canadian police and border agents violated Meng’s constitutional rights by delaying her arrest until after she could be searched. The officers, “under the guise of a routine border check, unlawfully subjected the Plaintiff to a detention, search and interrogation” to obtain evidence, the suit alleges. The officers, as well as the Canadian attorney general, are named in the suit.

Alleges Meng was “unlawfully” searched

Meng was arrested in Canada on suspicion of violating sanctions against Iran imposed by the US. She has faced the prospect of extradition for months, and on Friday, the Canadian government announced that it will move ahead with proceedings. A judge will now make a decision on the extradition, and the lawsuit could influence that proceeding.

Huawei has faced a severe crackdown from US officials, who have claimed the company is a potential security threat. The company, they say, could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. Huawei has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and pressed the US for evidence of its concerns. The Justice Department has also levied fraud charges against the company itself.

Meng’s arrest has been a focal point in the battle for the company’s future, and hers may not be the only lawsuit in the works. The New York Times reports that the company is also considering a suit against the US to stop a policy that blocks the use of its products by the federal government.