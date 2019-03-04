How to use Android Pie’s search bar to control your phone’s settings

When Android 9 Pie was introduced last year, it brought with it a new feature called Slices, which would allow features from third-party apps to exist within the Android interface. While you’ve been able to ask Google Assistant to toggle some things on and off for a while, the latest implementation of Slices has made it easier to access a variety of Android settings from within Google search — assuming, of course, that your Pixel is equipped with Pie.

It’s very simple: search on something like Bluetooth or Night Light using the Google search box on the home screen. The last choice on the search drop-down menu will have a toggle for that feature. We were also able to do a search on “volume” and got an adjustable range.

Interestingly, with some of these features you don’t have to type in the exact name of the feature — for example, do a search for “bright” and you’ll get the toggle for Adaptive Brightness. However, while “Wi-Fi” with a dash will get you a toggle for your wireless connection, “WiFi” will not. (Sometimes, spelling can be important.)

Currently, the features seem to be only rolling out to Pixels; Google willing, other models running Android Pie will also receive this rather useful update sometime in the near future.