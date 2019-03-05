All of the cars, concepts, and wild ideas from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Every year, the Geneva Motor Show proves to be one of the flashiest, most outrageous car shows that take place around the world — and 2019 is no exception. Luxury names like Porsche, Jaguar, and Aston Martin have shown up to try to make news alongside supercar brands like Lamborghini, Rimac, and McLaren, and the results are some of the wildest announcements we’ll see all year. Geneva is a car show that is very much about the future and the bizarre ideas that the people who work at these companies have for it. Hold on to your horsepower ratings. This is going to be a fun week.