All of the cars, concepts, and wild ideas from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Every year, the Geneva Motor Show proves to be one of the flashiest, most outrageous car shows that take place around the world — and 2019 is no exception. Luxury names like Porsche, Jaguar, and Aston Martin have shown up to try to make news alongside supercar brands like Lamborghini, Rimac, and McLaren, and the results are some of the wildest announcements we’ll see all year. Geneva is a car show that is very much about the future and the bizarre ideas that the people who work at these companies have for it. Hold on to your horsepower ratings. This is going to be a fun week.
Feb 19, 2019, 6:11pm EST
March 5
Aston Martin stretches the concept of an SUV with its latest Lagonda
Ever seen an all-terrain vehicle quite like this?
March 5
Tesla competitors made a big splash at last year’s Geneva Motor Show — so where are they now?
The Geneva Motor Show will once again feature lots of EVs, but getting them on the road is another story
March 5
The Honda e Prototype is here to steal European hearts
On sale by the end of the year, priced in the vicinity of Tesla’s Model 3
March 5
The Lagonda All-Terrain concept is Aston Martin’s far out vision for electric SUVs
Coming in 2022, with a... floating key?
March 5
Aston Martin’s new hypercar makes you use your smartphone as the display
What is this, an infotainment screen for ants?
March 5
Mercedes-Benz’s EQV electric van has 200 horsepower and 249 miles of range
It even comes with MBUX
March 4
Volkswagen’s electric-powered dune buggy crams futuristic tech into a retro package
The latest member of VW’s I.D. family is an open-topped sand rail
March 4
Mercedes-Benz reveals its first real all-electric racecar
The German automaker will run both Formula One and Formula E in 2020
March 2
Smart’s Forease+ is a cute electric concept
With a roof this time
February 27
Honda’s adorable EV prototype is looking more and more like a real car
Presto change-o: Honda’s Urban EV is now the e Prototype
February 27
The Polestar 2 is a Google-powered all-electric Tesla competitor
Coming in 2020 with 275 miles of range and a native Android infotainment system
February 19
Citroën’s tiny EV concept will be the ugly duckling at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
And that’s probably a good thing