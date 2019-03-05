SoundCloud Go+ is now half off for students

SoundCloud has announced a new deal for college and university students that will let them buy a subscription to SoundCloud Go+ at half price. The offer knocks 50 percent off the price, making it only $4.99 a month for eligible students.

SoundCloud Go+ is the premium consumer tier of SoundCloud, which comes with high-quality audio streaming (256kbps AAC), an ad-free experience, the ability to download tracks for offline listening, and access to SoundCloud’s full catalog, which now encompasses over 200 million tracks between user-uploaded content and its deals with labels. To get the SoundCloud Go+ discount, you must be a full-time student at an accredited college or university in the markets where SoundCloud Go+ is available.

SoundCloud Go+ for Students is available in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada today, and it will be coming to Germany, France, and the Netherlands next week. Existing SoundCloud Go+ customers who are students can transfer their account to get the cheaper price on SoundCloud’s website.