Microsoft reportedly launching disc-less Xbox One S next month

Microsoft is reportedly launching a new Xbox One S without a disc drive next month. Windows Central reports that Microsoft will unveil a disc-less “Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” with preorders expected to be available in mid-April. This new console is said to be available in stores in May, ahead of Microsoft’s typical E3 show in June.

Codenamed “Xbox Maverick,” details on the disc-less console appeared in November. Microsoft is also rumored to be creating an option to ship this disc-less console with games pre-installed, so new Xbox owners can choose the games they want installed before the console ships.

No more Blu-ray drive

If the report is accurate, Microsoft’s disc-less Xbox One S will be designed for digital copies of games. It will likely mean this new console is cheaper than the existing Xbox One S, as the costly Blu-ray drive is being removed. It will also be designed for services like the Xbox Game Pass, that deliver games digitally.

Microsoft has been aggressively pushing its Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that provides access to more than 100 Xbox games. The software maker even started launching its first-party Xbox Game Studios titles like Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3 on Xbox Game Pass at the same time as their retail launch dates. Microsoft hasn’t provided exact Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers, but the company has said millions pay monthly for the service.

Microsoft is also readying its xCloud game streaming service. The streaming service will use Xbox One S hardware in servers, and stream games to PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. Microsoft is planning to start public trials of xCloud later this year, but a digital-only version of the Xbox One S would be a good fit for this service.