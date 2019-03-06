The apocalypse is nigh in the latest Good Omens trailer

The Amazon Prime adaptation of Good Omens, the cult-favorite novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is nearing its release, and a new trailer has given us the best look yet at the upcoming series.

Fans of the book will note that the adaption appears to be hewing pretty closely to the original story, and for good reason: Gaiman is serving as a showrunner, and he’s writing the entire six-episode series. He took on the role after Pratchett urged him to do so in a posthumous letter.

The new trailer shows our first good look at the rest of the cast: Anathema Device (Adria Arjona), Newt Pulsifer (Jack Whitehall), Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell (Michael McKean), Madame Tracy (Miranda Richardson), and the Archangel Gabriel (John Hamm) all show up, although the spotlight is still firmly on Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), the angel and demon duo whose unlikely friendship lies at the heart of the novel.

Good Omens is set to premiere on May 31st on Amazon Prime.