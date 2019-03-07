Everything coming to Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in March 2019

As the weather warms up slightly, it might be time to revisit old superhero classics and recent blockbusters. We haven’t reached springtime, but the new crop of summer action movies is already being phased in. With Captain Marvel in theaters and Avengers: Endgame’s release in April, why not start getting ready for the season?

Hulu has the entire Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, from 2005’s Batman Begins to The Dark Knight Rises. This is DC at its best — not just dark and brooding, but also poetic. If you’re looking for something less serious and more kid-friendly, Hulu also has Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite and Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash. HBO Now’s contribution to that is Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, a fun, deeply self-referential popcorn flick that should mean a lot to people who spent any time in the early 2000s watching Cartoon Network’s after-school runs of the first Teen Titans. HBO has also brought back Despicable Me, the first in a series of highly entertaining cartoons, which were previously available on Netflix.

If you use multiple streaming services to add variety to your media, you might enjoy how Hulu has dipped into reality television by adding the complete 15th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as the season premiere of The Perfectionists, the sequel to Pretty Little Liars. Amazon Prime Video has added a host of mediocrely rated Hong Kong martial arts films from 1977, for those who like classic-era kung fu.

But if none of these are your cup of tea, the selection this month from these streaming services might just feel a bit random. HBO Now seems to have the most solid original content. Its documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed is airing throughout March, finishing up the finale on the last day of the month. That’s the documentary version of the addictive podcast Serial, which revisits the murder of Hae Min Lee in 1999 in Baltimore and examines the conviction of her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed, given the questionable evidence. Syed’s story was already compelling in audio form, raising the expectations for how well-told the documentary might be.

Coming to Hulu

March 1st

Drifters, season 1

Into The Dark: Treehouse, episode 6

Rick Steves’ Europe, season 10

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abduction

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alex & Emma

American Beauty

An American Haunting

Astro Boy

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Batman Begins

Black Sheep

Blast from the Past

Boomerang

Breakheart Pass

Bruce Almighty

Bushwhacked

The Chumscrubber

The Cider House Rules

The Crying Game

The Dark Knight

Death at a Funeral

Deuces Wild

Dirty Work

The Dogs of War

Double Jeopardy

Easy Rider

Edward Scissorhands

Fire in the Sky

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

He Named Me Malala

Heaven’s Gate

I, Dolours

The Ice Storm

Impostor

Inventing the Abbotts

Ironweed

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown

JFK

Jumanji

Legally Blondes

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

The Mighty Quinn

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

Office Space

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Ouija House

Ouija Séance: The Final Game

Perfect Creature

The Piano

The Pope of Greenwich Village

Rambo III

Reasonable Doubt

Red Corner

Red Dragon

Regarding Henry

Return of the Living Dead 3

Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis

Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave

River’s Edge

S.F.W.

Saved!

Shaolin Warrior

Small Soldiers

Summer Catch

Tapeheads

Toys

Tristan & Isolde

Two Weeks Notice

Vice

W.

Waterworld

What a Girl Wants

What Lies Beneath

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Witness

Yes Man

March 4th

American Idol, season 2

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Good Girls, season 2

March 5th

A Frozen Christmas 3

Le Placard

Where Hands Touch

March 6th

MasterChef Junior, season 7

Mental Samurai

March 7th

Dudes

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School

Suburbia

March 8th

A.P. Bio, season 2

For The People, season 2

Hang Ups, season 1

I Can Only Imagine

March 9th

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, season 15

March 10th

Black Clover, season 1

Middle Men

March 11th

The Party’s Just Beginning

March 12th

Acrimony

Trigger

March 13th

Free Solo

March 14th

Shoplifters

March 15th

Shrill, season 1

Like Water for Chocolate

No Way Out

The Fog

Wings of the Dove

March 16th

Tea with the Dames

March 17th

Divide and Conquer

March 18th

Assassination Nation

March 19th

Fear the Walking Dead, season 4

Juda, season 1

The Fix

A Frozen New Year’s

March 20th

The Act

The Village

Girl Most Likely

March 21st

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

The Last Race

March 22nd

Cardinal, season 3

March 24th

Catfish, season 7

March 26th

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R., season 7

A Cam Life

March 27th

Monsters and Men

March 29th

Abby’s

The Domestics

March 30th

Chef Flynn

Leaving Hulu

March 31st

54

10 Years

2 Days in the Valley

9 to 5

A Fish Called Wanda

A Simple Plan

Babe

Bad Santa

Bangkok Dangerous

Battle for Haditha

Bend it Like Beckham

Brothers

Bulletproof Monk

Cake

Capitalism: A Love Story

Chinatown

Christmas Town

Come Simi

Cujo

Dark Blue

Deep Blue Sea

Dirty Pretty Things

Dream the Impossible

Dreamland

East is East

Extraction

Fifteen and Pregnant

Finding Neverland

Fly Me to the Moon

Forces of Nature

Friday Night Lights

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Gimme Shelter

Grizzly Man

Into The West

Kickboxer

Kiss the Dragon

Kurt and Courtney

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

New York Minute

Once Bitten

Pacific Warriors

Patch Adams

Penelope

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary II

Rain Man

Rent

Right at Your Door

Sabrina

Sahara

Scent of a Woman

Skipped Parts

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Stranger than Fiction

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

Three Kings

To Grandmother’s House We Go

Tombstone

Total Recall

True Grit

Tumbledown

Twilight

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

What’s Cooking?

Wild Bill

Words and Pictures

Coming to Amazon Prime Video

March 1st

A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof

A Woman Possessed

Abduction

Amelia’s 25th

American Beauty

Baba Yaga

Basic Instinct 2

Big Night

Black Cat

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Boston Legal, seasons 1-5

Carpool

Chinese Hercules

City of the Living Dead

Death at a Funeral

Deep Red

Double Jeopardy

Dude, Where’s My Dog?!

Enter the Invincible Hero

From Beneath

Jig

Karl Rove, I Love You

La clave

Let Sleeping Corpses Lie

Little House on the Prairie, seasons 1-9

Lone and Angry Man

Major Payne

A Man Called Blade

Mary Loss of Soul

Murimgori

Nacho Libre

Overkill

P.O.E.: Project of Evil

The Practice, seasons 1-9

Prison Girls

Ramo III

Ride Out for Revenge

Setup

So Young So Bad

Still Waiting...

Tapeheads

The American

The Apple

The Bank Job

The Chumscrubber

The Crazies

The Dead and the Damned

The Four of the Apocalypse

The Invincible Armor

The Mighty Quinn

The New York Ripper

The Unit, seasons 1-4

The Widow, season 1

UFO

Us and the Game Industry

Valerie

Vice Squad

Waiting...

Woman Avenger

Xue lian huan

Yin yang xie di zi

You Did This to Me

March 8th

Costume Quest, season 1

I Can Only Imagine

Tin Star, season 2

March 10th

Middle Men

March 11th

The Royals, season 4

March 12th

Acrimony

Colette

March 15th

Catastrophe, season 4

March 16th

Speed Kills

March 22nd

Cold War

Leng zhan

The Stinky & Dirty Show, season 2

March 29th

American Renegades

Hanna, season 1

The Domestics

March 30th

Outlaws

Coming to HBO Now

March 1st

2 Dope Queens, season 2 finale

50 First Dates

Angela’s Ashes

The Client

Courage Under Fire

Date Night

Deja Vu

Desde el principo

Despicable Me

The Devil Wears Prada

Drugstore Cowboy

El ultimo romantico

El último traje

Entrapment

The Family Fang

Green Zone

The Grudge

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Knock Knock

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Love & Other Drugs

My Friend Dahmer

Paper Heart

Sinister 2

Stratton

Taps

Tarzan

The Shop

The Wicker Man

The Wolfman

Twisted

Weekend at Bernie’s

Yogi Bear

March 2nd

Skyscraper

March 3rd

Leaving Neverland, part 1

March 4th

Leaving Neverland, part 2

March 5th

HBO First Look: The Aftermath

March 6th

Grisse, series premiere

March 9th

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

March 10th

Crashing, season 3 finale

The Case Against Adnan Syed, series premiere

March 15th

Havana Street Party Presents Orishas

March 16th

The First Purge

March 17th

High Maintenance, season 3 finale

March 18th

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

March 20th

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

March 22nd

Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades

March 23rd

The Meg

March 25th

One Nation Under Stress

March 29th

Psi, season 4 premiere

March 30th

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

March 31st

Barry, season 2 premiere

The Case Against Adnan Syed, documentary series finale

Veep, season 7 premiere

Leaving HBO Now

March 24th

Knight and Day

Vampires Suck

March 25th

Taken

March 26th

Fantastic Mr. Fox

March 31st