Everything coming to Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO Now in March 2019

As the weather warms up slightly, it might be time to revisit old superhero classics and recent blockbusters. We haven’t reached springtime, but the new crop of summer action movies is already being phased in. With Captain Marvel in theaters and Avengers: Endgame’s release in April, why not start getting ready for the season?
Hulu has the entire Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, from 2005’s Batman Begins to The Dark Knight Rises. This is DC at its best — not just dark and brooding, but also poetic. If you’re looking for something less serious and more kid-friendly, Hulu also has Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite and Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash. HBO Now’s contribution to that is Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, a fun, deeply self-referential popcorn flick that should mean a lot to people who spent any time in the early 2000s watching Cartoon Network’s after-school runs of the first Teen Titans. HBO has also brought back Despicable Me, the first in a series of highly entertaining cartoons, which were previously available on Netflix.
If you use multiple streaming services to add variety to your media, you might enjoy how Hulu has dipped into reality television by adding the complete 15th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as the season premiere of The Perfectionists, the sequel to Pretty Little Liars. Amazon Prime Video has added a host of mediocrely rated Hong Kong martial arts films from 1977, for those who like classic-era kung fu.
But if none of these are your cup of tea, the selection this month from these streaming services might just feel a bit random. HBO Now seems to have the most solid original content. Its documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed is airing throughout March, finishing up the finale on the last day of the month. That’s the documentary version of the addictive podcast Serial, which revisits the murder of Hae Min Lee in 1999 in Baltimore and examines the conviction of her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed, given the questionable evidence. Syed’s story was already compelling in audio form, raising the expectations for how well-told the documentary might be.
Coming to Hulu
March 1st
- Drifters, season 1
- Into The Dark: Treehouse, episode 6
- Rick Steves’ Europe, season 10
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
- Abduction
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Alex & Emma
- American Beauty
- An American Haunting
- Astro Boy
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
- Batman Begins
- Black Sheep
- Blast from the Past
- Boomerang
- Breakheart Pass
- Bruce Almighty
- Bushwhacked
- The Chumscrubber
- The Cider House Rules
- The Crying Game
- The Dark Knight
- Death at a Funeral
- Deuces Wild
- Dirty Work
- The Dogs of War
- Double Jeopardy
- Easy Rider
- Edward Scissorhands
- Fire in the Sky
- The French Lieutenant’s Woman
- He Named Me Malala
- Heaven’s Gate
- I, Dolours
- The Ice Storm
- Impostor
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Ironweed
- It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown
- JFK
- Jumanji
- Legally Blondes
- Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
- The Mighty Quinn
- Nacho Libre
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Office Space
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Open Season 3
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Ouija House
- Ouija Séance: The Final Game
- Perfect Creature
- The Piano
- The Pope of Greenwich Village
- Rambo III
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Corner
- Red Dragon
- Regarding Henry
- Return of the Living Dead 3
- Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis
- Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave
- River’s Edge
- S.F.W.
- Saved!
- Shaolin Warrior
- Small Soldiers
- Summer Catch
- Tapeheads
- Toys
- Tristan & Isolde
- Two Weeks Notice
- Vice
- W.
- Waterworld
- What a Girl Wants
- What Lies Beneath
- What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
- Witness
- Yes Man
March 4th
- American Idol, season 2
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds
- Good Girls, season 2
March 5th
- A Frozen Christmas 3
- Le Placard
- Where Hands Touch
March 6th
- MasterChef Junior, season 7
- Mental Samurai
March 7th
- Dudes
- Rock ‘n’ Roll High School
- Suburbia
March 8th
- A.P. Bio, season 2
- For The People, season 2
- Hang Ups, season 1
- I Can Only Imagine
March 9th
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians, season 15
March 10th
- Black Clover, season 1
- Middle Men
March 11th
- The Party’s Just Beginning
March 12th
- Acrimony
- Trigger
March 13th
- Free Solo
March 14th
- Shoplifters
March 15th
- Shrill, season 1
- Like Water for Chocolate
- No Way Out
- The Fog
- Wings of the Dove
March 16th
- Tea with the Dames
March 17th
- Divide and Conquer
March 18th
- Assassination Nation
March 19th
- Fear the Walking Dead, season 4
- Juda, season 1
- The Fix
- A Frozen New Year’s
March 20th
- The Act
- The Village
- Girl Most Likely
March 21st
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
- The Last Race
March 22nd
- Cardinal, season 3
March 24th
- Catfish, season 7
March 26th
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R., season 7
- A Cam Life
March 27th
- Monsters and Men
March 29th
- Abby’s
- The Domestics
March 30th
- Chef Flynn
Leaving Hulu
March 31st
- 54
- 10 Years
- 2 Days in the Valley
- 9 to 5
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A Simple Plan
- Babe
- Bad Santa
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Battle for Haditha
- Bend it Like Beckham
- Brothers
- Bulletproof Monk
- Cake
- Capitalism: A Love Story
- Chinatown
- Christmas Town
- Come Simi
- Cujo
- Dark Blue
- Deep Blue Sea
- Dirty Pretty Things
- Dream the Impossible
- Dreamland
- East is East
- Extraction
- Fifteen and Pregnant
- Finding Neverland
- Fly Me to the Moon
- Forces of Nature
- Friday Night Lights
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- Gimme Shelter
- Grizzly Man
- Into The West
- Kickboxer
- Kiss the Dragon
- Kurt and Courtney
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat Annihilation
- New York Minute
- Once Bitten
- Pacific Warriors
- Patch Adams
- Penelope
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary II
- Rain Man
- Rent
- Right at Your Door
- Sabrina
- Sahara
- Scent of a Woman
- Skipped Parts
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Stranger than Fiction
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- Three Kings
- To Grandmother’s House We Go
- Tombstone
- Total Recall
- True Grit
- Tumbledown
- Twilight
- Valkyrie
- Wedding Crashers
- What’s Cooking?
- Wild Bill
- Words and Pictures
Coming to Amazon Prime Video
March 1st
- A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof
- A Woman Possessed
- Abduction
- Amelia’s 25th
- American Beauty
- Baba Yaga
- Basic Instinct 2
- Big Night
- Black Cat
- Black Sheep
- Boomerang
- Boston Legal, seasons 1-5
- Carpool
- Chinese Hercules
- City of the Living Dead
- Death at a Funeral
- Deep Red
- Double Jeopardy
- Dude, Where’s My Dog?!
- Enter the Invincible Hero
- From Beneath
- Jig
- Karl Rove, I Love You
- La clave
- Let Sleeping Corpses Lie
- Little House on the Prairie, seasons 1-9
- Lone and Angry Man
- Major Payne
- A Man Called Blade
- Mary Loss of Soul
- Murimgori
- Nacho Libre
- Overkill
- P.O.E.: Project of Evil
- The Practice, seasons 1-9
- Prison Girls
- Ramo III
- Ride Out for Revenge
- Setup
- So Young So Bad
- Still Waiting...
- Tapeheads
- The American
- The Apple
- The Bank Job
- The Chumscrubber
- The Crazies
- The Dead and the Damned
- The Four of the Apocalypse
- The Invincible Armor
- The Mighty Quinn
- The New York Ripper
- The Unit, seasons 1-4
- The Widow, season 1
- UFO
- Us and the Game Industry
- Valerie
- Vice Squad
- Waiting...
- Woman Avenger
- Xue lian huan
- Yin yang xie di zi
- You Did This to Me
March 8th
- Costume Quest, season 1
- I Can Only Imagine
- Tin Star, season 2
March 10th
- Middle Men
March 11th
- The Royals, season 4
March 12th
- Acrimony
- Colette
March 15th
- Catastrophe, season 4
March 16th
- Speed Kills
March 22nd
- Cold War
- Leng zhan
- The Stinky & Dirty Show, season 2
March 29th
- American Renegades
- Hanna, season 1
- The Domestics
March 30th
- Outlaws
Coming to HBO Now
March 1st
- 2 Dope Queens, season 2 finale
- 50 First Dates
- Angela’s Ashes
- The Client
- Courage Under Fire
- Date Night
- Deja Vu
- Desde el principo
- Despicable Me
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Drugstore Cowboy
- El ultimo romantico
- El último traje
- Entrapment
- The Family Fang
- Green Zone
- The Grudge
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Knock Knock
- Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
- Love & Other Drugs
- My Friend Dahmer
- Paper Heart
- Sinister 2
- Stratton
- Taps
- Tarzan
- The Shop
- The Wicker Man
- The Wolfman
- Twisted
- Weekend at Bernie’s
- Yogi Bear
March 2nd
- Skyscraper
March 3rd
- Leaving Neverland, part 1
March 4th
- Leaving Neverland, part 2
March 5th
- HBO First Look: The Aftermath
March 6th
- Grisse, series premiere
March 9th
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
March 10th
- Crashing, season 3 finale
- The Case Against Adnan Syed, series premiere
March 15th
- Havana Street Party Presents Orishas
March 16th
- The First Purge
March 17th
- High Maintenance, season 3 finale
March 18th
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
March 20th
- The Miseducation of Cameron Post
March 22nd
- Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades
March 23rd
- The Meg
March 25th
- One Nation Under Stress
March 29th
- Psi, season 4 premiere
March 30th
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
March 31st
- Barry, season 2 premiere
- The Case Against Adnan Syed, documentary series finale
- Veep, season 7 premiere
Leaving HBO Now
March 24th
- Knight and Day
- Vampires Suck
March 25th
- Taken
March 26th
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
March 31st
- Being John Malkovich
- Blow
- The Boy Downstairs
- The Brothers McMullen
- Cool Runnings
- Darkest Hour
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Fargo
- The Fabulous Baker Boys
- Goodfellas
- House of 1000 Corpses
- House of the Dead
- Inherent Vice
- Justice League
- The King and I
- Liar Liar
- Maverick
- Mickey Blue Eyes
- Murder at 1600
- Murder on the Orient Express
- Operation Dumbo Drop
- Public Enemies
- Reno 911: Miami
- Ronin
- Rupture
- The Shape of Water
- Sleight
- Spy Kids
- Super Troopers
- Taking Woodstock
- The Tale of Despereaux
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- Underworld
- Without a Trace
- Wrong Turn 2: Dead End
- Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings
- Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines
