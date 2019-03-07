The last Blockbuster in America is now the last in the world

Blockbuster’s only remaining Australian store is closing on March 31st, meaning the Blockbuster located in Bend, Oregon will soon be the last Blockbuster in the world (via CNN). In an announcement posted on its Facebook page, the Australian store located in Morley, Western Australia, said that today, March 7th, would be the last day of rentals.

The slow demise of what was at one point the world’s largest video rental chain is little surprise in an era of on-demand video streaming. But as we found when we visited Blockbuster’s last US store in August, physical stores still have some advantages. For anyone who’s been paralyzed by choice at the sheer volume of films available on Netflix, having your choice limited by a physical selection of discs can feel particularly freeing.

After today’s final day of rentals, Australia’s last Blockbuster store will remain open until the end of the month to sell off its stock, including DVDs, Blu-rays, and even “shop fittings and fixtures.” If you’re in the area and want to grab a piece of video rental history, then now is your opportunity.