The PS4’s Remote Play update now lets you stream to iOS devices

You can now use the PS4’s Remote Play functionality on iOS devices, thanks to version 6.50 of the console’s firmware, allowing you to remotely play your PS4 games from an iPhone or iPad (via Engadget). To access it, you’ll need to download the Remote Play app for your iOS device, and then pair it with your console. Compatible games can then be played over Wi-Fi using the on-screen buttons.

Announced back in 2013, Remote Play originally let you stream games from a PS4 console to the handheld PlayStation Vita, but later in 2016, Sony released Remote Play apps for both Windows and Mac. Although Sony has yet to announce a broader Android version of the service, the existence of an Android version of the app that’s exclusive to Sony Xperia phones suggests there aren’t any technical barriers.

6.50 also finally lets you change your enter button between X and O

Bringing the functionality to iOS is a huge expansion for Remote Play, although it’s a shame that you’re not able to pair a DualShock 4 controller with the app via Bluetooth to avoid having to use on-screen buttons. There’s also no mention of whether the app supports any other MFi controllers. There are other limitations with the functionality as well. You’ll need an iPhone 7 or sixth-generation iPad or later to use it, and it’s also only available over Wi-Fi. You can’t use Remote Play from another location over a mobile network.

Alongside bringing Remote Play to iOS, PS4 version 6.50 also adds the ability for you to remap the X and O buttons on the controller, depending on which one you want to use for the “Enter” command. Japanese consoles have historically used the O button, while Western models have relied on X. For the first time, this update allows you to pick which one you want to use.