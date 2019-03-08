 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nvidia G-Sync support for FreeSync monitors: better performance for less

New, 8 comments

These displays provide a smooth gaming experience

By Cameron Faulkner
BenQ’s XL2740 FreeSync monitor is G-Sync compatible
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Nvidia’s G-Sync variable refresh rate tech takes the leash off of your graphics card, letting it push as many frames per second as it possibly can, while eliminating input lag and visual artifacts (like motion blur and screen tearing) on your monitor. If you buy a monitor equipped with G-Sync, you can expect a smoother gaming experience with fluid animations. But such a monitor is costly, with a baseline price of around $350 for a 1080p display, and hundreds more for one that can output at 1440p or 4K. If that’s too expensive for you (you’re not alone), there are alternatives.

Nvidia has brought aftermarket G-Sync support (via a software update) to 15 gaming monitors (three were added on March 5th) equipped with AMD FreeSync, widening the pool of G-Sync-capable displays; prices start as low as $189. If you own one of these monitors, and your system is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series or RTX 20-series GPU, then G-Sync will activate automatically once you install the latest driver. In terms of what makes these models different from the hundreds of FreeSync monitors on the market, Nvidia shared the following criteria that decides which monitors get a pass:

G-SYNC Compatible testing validates that the monitor does not show blanking, pulsing, flickering, ghosting or other artifacts during VRR gaming. They also validate that the monitor can operate in VRR at any game frame rate by supporting a VRR range of at least 2.4:1 (e.g. 60Hz-144Hz), and offer the gamer a seamless experience by enabling VRR by default.

Here’s the list of supported displays from least to most expensive at the time of publication:

G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors

Monitor Price Screen size Resolution Refresh rate Response time Panel type
Monitor Price Screen size Resolution Refresh rate Response time Panel type
AOC G2590FX $189 25 inches 1080p 144Hz 1ms TN
Acer XFA240 $199 24 inches 1080p 144Hz 1ms TN
Acer ED273 Abidpx $273 27 inches 1080p 144Hz 4ms VA
Asus VG278Q $295 27 inches 1080p 144Hz 1ms TN
Acer XF250Q $299 24.5 inches 1080p 240Hz 1ms TN
AOC Agon AG241QX $309 24 inches 1440p 144Hz 1ms TN
Asus XG248Q $348 24 inches 1080p 240Hz 1ms TN
Acer XG270HU $375 27 inches 1440p 144Hz 1ms TN
Asus XG258Q $449 24.5 inches 1080p 240Hz 1ms TN
BenQ XL2540 $447 24.5 inches 1080p 240Hz 1ms TN
Asus MG278Q $549 27 inches 1440p 144Hz 1ms TN
Acer XZ321Q $570 31.5 inches 1440p 144Hz 1ms VA
BenQ XL2740 $599 27 inches 1080p 240Hz 1ms TN
Acer XV273K $899 27 inches 4K 144Hz 1ms IPS
Asus VG258Q Not readily available in the US 24.5 inches 1080p 144Hz 1ms TN

We tested the BenQ ZOWIE XL2740 (pictured above), one of the listed monitors with Nvidia G-Sync support. It’s a 27-inch 1080p FreeSync monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. As you’d hope, the setup process is easy. The Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics card in our test rig was already updated, so G-Sync switched on automatically, and there were no noticeable instances of screen tearing or image ghosting during our time with the unit.

After spending some time playing Forza Horizon 4 and Metro: Exodus, and running through Nvidia’s G-Sync benchmark, the results were great. It’s easy to see whom this sort of monitor is for: those who want G-Sync without too much fuss or expense.

Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

Next Up In Gaming

This Article has a component height of 10. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...