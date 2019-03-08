Spotify expands Samsung partnership with preinstalled app and six months of free Premium

Spotify is expanding its partnership with Samsung today by announcing that its music app will now come preinstalled on “millions of new Samsung mobile devices globally,” including the just-launched Galaxy S10 lineup.

The company also announced a new promotion that offers a free six-month Spotify Premium subscription to new Galaxy S10 owners, although there are a few caveats. The free Premium offer only works for new Spotify customers; if you already have Premium, subscribed at one point in the past, or even used a free trial, you’re out of luck. The deal is also only available to S10 customers in the US, although Samsung and Spotify may expand that offer to other phones in the future.

It’s a logical move for Samsung and Spotify: last fall, the two companies announced a deal that would make Spotify the default music option for Bixby, so including the app on new Samsung phones is a sensible next step forward.