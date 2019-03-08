Google brings continued conversation with Assistant to smart displays

Google is bringing its continued conversation feature to its Google Assistant smart displays today. This will allow Assistant to stay active and listening so that you can continue to ask follow-up questions without needing to repeat “OK, Google,” before each one.

If the feature sounds familiar, that’s because Google released it last summer, but oddly, it was just for the audio-only Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max products. Today’s rollout fixes that with continued conversation on Google Assistant devices with screens, like the Google Home Hub and Lenovo Smart Display.

Continued conversation also has to be activated manually by going to Settings -> Preferences -> Continued conversation in the Google Assistant app, and it’s only available for Google Assistant users in English for now.