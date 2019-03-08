We split this week’s Vergecast into two parts: one half focuses on privacy, and the other half covers the streaming wars between Netflix, HBO, Disney, and others.

Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller bring Silicon Valley editor Casey Newton back to the show to answer questions regarding Mark Zuckerberg’s letter on Facebook’s privacy-focused future and how it can affect the company and its product.

In the second half of the show, the cast brings in Verge reporter Julia Alexander to explain why HBO may have some changes ahead after the acquisition by AT&T and how Disney will be a big player in the video streaming competition.

There’s a whole lot more in between that — like Paul’s segment “Robots dance while they die: A cloud computing murder tale brought to you by the same people who collectively write all the James Patterson novels” — so listen to it all to stay informed.

