Apple’s next iPad will reportedly keep Touch ID and a headphone jack

A new report from Macotakara (via Apple Insider) says that Apple likely isn’t going to change up its next iPad, noting that it will likely keep the same enclosure and will retain Touch ID and a headphone jack.

The report comes from a supplier, which says that the screen size hasn’t been determined, but that it could be bumped up to a 10-inch size. The supplier also notes that this year’s model could be announced alongside an update to the iPad Mini, which has also been rumored to look pretty much like the prior version.

When it was released last year, the basic iPad wasn’t a radical change from its predecessor — it featured a 9.7 inch screen size, had Touch ID, cameras, an updated processor, and added support for the Apple Pencil. This new report suggests that Apple is happy with the base model, and once again, isn’t going to change things up drastically, unlike the iPad Pro line, which now features more top-of-the-line features like Face ID. As Dieter Bohn noted a year ago — it’s an iPad.