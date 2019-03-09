Slack is rolling out a dark mode to iOS and Android beta users

Workplace collaboration app Slack is starting to test a dark mode for users, joining others, like the mail app for Windows 10 and Facebook Messenger. It’s not available to everyone just yet, but it is rolling out to beta testers.

9to5Mac and 9to5Google spotted the iOS and Android updates, noting that the feature is currently being tested, and helpfully points out how to activate it for yourself. To get it now, you have to be part of Slack’s beta testing program — something you can join. You can join by heading over to the app’s settings, and scroll down to the “Join Beta” section, which prompts you to provide your name and e-mail address. Once approved and you update your app accordingly, you’ll then have a toggle that will allow you to turn the mode on in settings. 9to5Google says that the Android app will prompt you to restart the app, whereas the iOS version will automatically switch.

An Android Q leak earlier this year revealed that Google is planning to roll out a system-wide dark mode, while a developer build revealed last month that Google Chrome will also get the option later this spring. The feature is increasingly popular with users, as it helps conserve one’s battery life, and it’s a bit easier on your eyes — not a trivial thing if you’re on Slack day in and day out during the work week.