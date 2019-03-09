Google patent shows possible controller design for its game streaming service

Earlier this year, word broke that Google is exploring a game streaming service powered by Chromecast, and a newly-discovered patent shows off what could be the controller that service would rely on.

Later this month, Google is hosting a mysterious event during the Game Developers Conference that very well could revolve around its the rumored streaming service, which in past reports has been likened to a “Netflix for games” and is said to be built on the technology Google developed for its Project Stream trial last year.

The patent itself is for a notification system for the controller that notifies a player when a game is now available, that a user has received an invitation, a status chance on a leaderboard, or a chat request from another player.

Yet the patent also comes with a series of illustrations showing how the controller might be designed, including a dual-joystick setup, shoulder and trigger buttons, and directional d-pad and gameplay buttons. The illustration also includes what appears to be a microphone button, which could hint at some sort of voice assistant compatibility as well. Yankodesign created a series of renders based off of the images submitted with the patent. But, these illustrations might not be the final product — the detailed descriptions point to what buttons could be included in such a device, but aren’t included in the patent’s claims section.