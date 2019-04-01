Valve’s Index VR headset will ship this June, with preorders starting May 1st

Valve’s product page for the Valve Index headset has gone live a little early with a release date pegged for June 15th of this year. First spotted by Twitter user @Wario64, Valve’s page is scarce on information regarding features, but it’s still giving us more information to work with than that teaser site did last week, including several specs for Valve’s upcoming and mysterious VR headset.

Immediately, you’ll notice the integrated open-back earphones flanking each side, which is an interesting design choice that might keep the user aware of their surroundings while immersed in virtual reality. Integrated headphones are nothing new for virtual reality headsets, but an open-back design — or at least what appears to be — is definitely not commonplace. I’m curious to see how, if it all, it changes the sense of immersion while wearing the Index.

The premature product page is still scarce on meaningful details

Valve also lists the Index’s supported inputs, including DisplayPort 1.2 and USB 3.0, as well as recommended system requirements that call for an Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card or better. The Index will also come with regionalized power adapter plugs, two face gaskets (narrow and wide), and a power adapter, of course.

Valve’s premature product page also has some links that point to another page with information on the base stations, but the link is dead. Meanwhile, the Index’s product description is filled with placeholder text. Otherwise, there are no details mentioning the Valve Index’s array of sensors of cameras, which still leaves us in the dark about a majority of the VR headset’s features.

When asked about the product page, Valve confirmed its accuracy and added some clarity around the “Knuckles” controllers, which are now called the Valve Index Controllers and will ship with the device in June. “The tech info on that page, while not comprehensive, is accurate,” Valve spokesman Doug Lombardi told The Verge. Valve plans to have a full announcement of the product on May 1st, with preorders starting that day. Lombardi does say that the ship date may shift around, but the company is targeting some time in June.

