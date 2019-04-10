All of the shows and films Disney is planning for its Disney+ streaming service

Disney is widely expected to unveil its upcoming streaming platform, Disney+, at its Investor Day presentation on April 11th. The company’s foray into streaming video comes as sites like Amazon, Apple, and Netflix have pumped billions of dollars into original content. Disney+ is meant to bring its own massive back catalog to viewers in one place.

Until recently, Disney has worked with Netflix to stream some of its biggest titles, including films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars franchises. Netflix has already canceled a slew of its collaborations with the studio; other movies and TV shows are beginning to disappear from the site.

When Disney+ launches, Disney will effectively end its Vault program — its long-standing policy of holding films back for exclusive and limited releases — as another incentive for fans to sign up for the service. The company is also rounding up a vast wave of original content for the service, with all divisions of the company helping to produce that content.

We’ve rounded up everything in the works for Disney+ so far.

Film

Remakes

Disney is known for its original animated and live-action theatrical films, but it has a long history of direct-to-home release films as well, so there’s little surprise that the studio will be producing original films to stream. In recent years, Disney has been on a live-action remake tear with its classic animated films. Next up is a remake of Lady and the Tramp, which is slated for a Disney+ release. In a Business Insider interview, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the film was always intended for the streaming service, and it hasn’t been relegated there as an afterthought. It’ll star Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson as the title characters, along with Yvette Nicole Brown, Benedict Wong, and Janelle Monáe.

Other live-action projects in the works include The Sword in the Stone, which will be directed by 28 Weeks Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Peter Pan is also reportedly in the works from Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery. The company is also apparently eyeing reboots of films like Three Men and a Baby, Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap, Sister Act 3, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

Originals

Other films include Magic Camp, which is about a fictional magical summer camp from Mean Girls director Mark Waters; Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick as Santa Claus’ daughter, from Miss Congeniality director Marc Lawrence; Stargirl, an original film based on the book by Jerry Spinelli and starring Grace VanderWaal; Timmy Failure, which is based on the book series by Stephan Pastis and directed by Spotlight’s Tom McCarthy; and Togo, a story about the sled dog that brought badly needed medicine to Nome, Alaska, in 1925, which will star Willem Dafoe and be directed by Fast and the Furious director Ericson Core.

In development

Disney has a handful of other projects linked to its streaming service, including 29 Dates, which is based on a forthcoming book about a Korean exchange student in the US; Three Men and a Baby, a remake of the 1987 Leonard Nimoy-directed film; an adaptation of Don Quixote that seems to have a similar tone to Pirates of the Caribbean; Flora and Ulysses, which is about a girl and a squirrel; an adaptation of The Grimm Legacy YA novel series by Tolkien’s David Gleason; and an adaptation of Charlie N. Holmberg’s The Paper Magician.

Television

Star Wars

Disney+ is going to be the most exciting in the TV space. It has announced a slew of shows from major franchises. One of the most anticipated projects is The Mandalorian, a live-action series about a Mandalorian gunslinger in the years after Return of the Jedi. It’ll star Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Prospect) as the titular character, along with Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Giancarlo Esposito, and Omid Abtahi. Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi will direct episodes for the first season.

Disney is also planning a second live-action series that’s currently in development, a prequel to Rogue One starring Diego Luna, although we likely won’t see that for a while.

Likely coming sooner is a new season of The Clone Wars, which creator Dave Filoni announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The original series was abruptly canceled shortly after the Disney acquisition, and this final(?) season will wrap up some of the remaining storylines for the series.

Marvel

Not to be outdone, Marvel Studios will also have a big presence on the platform, with a number of limited-series projects featuring characters from the MCU. One of the first ones mentioned was a series about Loki, which will apparently star Tom Hiddleston. There will also be a series about Vision and Scarlet Witch, which will be written by Captain Marvel writer Jac Schaeffer, with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen expected to reprise their roles. There’s another series about Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Malcolm Spellman (Empire) is tapped to write the series. There’s also a miniseries about Hawkeye, which will be a “jumping off point” for star Jeremy Renner to hand the role off to his character’s protégé, Kate Bishop.

Marvel is also reportedly working on an animated What If series for the platform, which would be a series of non-canon adventures that explore alternative events in the superhero world, like “What if Loki had found the hammer of Thor?”

Finally, Netflix canceled its entire lineup of Marvel superhero shows in recent months, including Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher, as Disney+ plans began ramping up. While Disney hasn’t said whether it’ll pick up those shows, it did strongly hint that the characters would live on alongside those other limited shows, so maybe we’ll see another sort of limited series that brings those characters back.

Other projects

Fear not, Disney+ won’t just be Star Wars and Marvel properties. Disney has greenlit a handful of other shows, and a number of others are in development. The company is working on a spinoff of the Pixar film Monsters Inc., called Monsters at Work, which will bring back the voice cast of the original film and its prequel Monsters University. It will be set six months after Monsters, Inc.

There’s also Diary of a Female President, a 10-episode, half-hour, single-camera comedy from Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) about the journey of a 12-year-old girl who will eventually become president. Another project is High School Musical: The Musical, which Variety describes as a “reimagining” of the film franchise, and Joshua Bassett is set to star. The company is reportedly also developing Book of Enchantment, a series about Disney villains, a Muppets reboot, an adaptation of Escape to Witch Mountain, Secret Society of Second Born, and a series about the Mighty Ducks.

One project Disney had intended for Disney+, a reboot of the John Cusack feature film High Fidelity, now starring Zoë Kravitz, is moving over to Hulu, which Disney owns a controlling interest in and where it seems poised to hand off some of its less family-friendly projects.

Finally, the service will be home to more than just entertainment programming: the company announced earlier today that it has signed a deal with Supper Club to produce a bunch of nonfiction projects, including Be Our Chef, a Disney-themed cooking show; Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies, which is about movie props and costumes; Encore!, which brings together former high-school musical castmates to perform encore performances of their original plays; Marvel’s Hero Project, which is about kids who make positive changes in their community; (Re)Connect, which delves into family issues; Rogue Trip, a travel program about overlooked destinations; Shop Class, which is about students who build cool things; and a documentary series about Disney’s Imagineering team. There’s also a series called Marvel’s 616 that will cover the interconnected nature of Marvel comics, and Earthkeepers, which is about conservationists. Finally, Disney is working on a documentary series called Ink & Paint, a Hidden Figures-style show about its forgotten female animators.