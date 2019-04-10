See the first image ever taken of a supermassive black hole

For the first time ever, humanity can gaze at an actual photograph of a supermassive black hole. It’s an achievement that’s taken supercomputers, eight telescopes stationed around the world, hundreds of researchers, and vast amounts of data. The results from this project, called the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), were announced today at joint press conferences live-streamed around the world. In addition to providing a picture that will quickly be incorporated into teaching materials around the world, the results helped to confirm (again) Einstein’s theory of general relativity, and it gave astrophysicists an unprecedented close-up of these enigmatic, dense celestial phenomena.

“Black holes are the most mysterious objects in the Universe,” Sheperd Doeleman, the project director of the Event Horizon Telescope, said at a press conference today before unveiling the image.

The picture shows the black hole at the center of the huge galaxy Messier 87 (M87), which is located about 53 million light-years away from Earth.

The black hole in this galaxy has a mass that the Event Horizon Telescope researchers estimate to be 6 billion times more massive than our Sun. In addition to being gargantuan, M87’s black hole was already intriguing to researchers. In some early pictures of the galaxy, they noticed a massive jet of plasma streaming out from its center. Scientists think that the jet is made of material that never quite made it into the event horizon of the black hole. Instead, their observations suggest that the movement of M87’s black hole (which researchers believe is spinning rapidly) accelerates subatomic particles and sends them shooting out into the universe, a beacon to distant astronomers.

The Event Horizon Telescope is not a traditional telescope; rather, it refers to a group of eight radio telescopes that are stationed on five continents, which all observed the same areas of space over the course of one week in April 2017.

According to the Event Horizon Telescope, a conventional telescope would have to be approximately the size of Earth in order to take this particular snapshot of the black hole at the center of M87. “This is a picture you would have seen if you had eyes as big as the Earth and were observing in radio,” Dimitrios Psaltis, an Event Horizon Telescope project scientist at the University of Arizona, recently told The Verge. Individually, none of the telescopes measured up. But by coordinating their efforts, the researchers were able to zero in M87, collecting massive amounts of data in the process.

While the observations took just one week in April 2017 to gather, actually sorting through the vast amounts of data took months. Just getting it all into one place was a huge challenge. Writing in Nature News in 2017, Davide Castelvecchi noted that a “typical night will yield about as much data as a year’s worth of experiments at the Large Hadron Collider outside Geneva, Switzerland.” All of that data was recorded onto discs and then physically sent to centralized locations where it was analyzed by a supercomputer for months in order to get the image we see today.

Before this picture was released to the public, the image itself — and the data used to create it — went through one more step: a rigorous peer-review process, vetted by researchers in the field who were not part of the project.

Researchers with the Event Horizon Telescope project had four main scientific goals when they started this project. The first was simple: take a picture of a black hole. Check.

The other three were more complicated. Researchers also wanted to understand more about how black holes grow and what makes material orbiting the black hole eventually fall in. The researchers hope that the answer to that might also explain why the material surrounding Sagittarius A* (the black hole at the center of our own galaxy) is unusually dim for material circling a supermassive black hole. The Event Horizon Telescope also wanted to get a better idea of why supermassive black holes at the center of some galaxies, like elliptical galaxy M87, seemed to help propel massive streams of subatomic particles out of the galaxy and into the broader universe.

Finally, the researchers wanted a chance to check Einstein’s work. The famous scientist’s theory of general relativity is over 100 years old, and it’s held up really well over the past century. He predicted the existence of gravitational waves long before humanity had the means to detect them, and his theory also predicted that the silhouette or “shadow” of a black hole would look circular. So far, so good.

Developing...