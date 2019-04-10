Watch the latest trailer for Disney’s live-action Lion King remake

Disney has released a new trailer for its remake of the 1994 animated film, The Lion King, showing off a new look at the live-action adventures of Simba and Nala.

There’s quite a bit more beyond the teaser that we saw back in November. It opens with a young Simba and Nala exploring the elephant graveyard and encountering Scar’s band of hyenas, along with Simba’s exile at the encouragement of his uncle. Like that first teaser, it’s clear that Disney is approaching this film as a nearly shot-by-shot remake, with some of the original animated film’s iconic scenes brought to life almost identically. There’s even a brief clip of Pumbaa and Timon singing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” right at the end.

The film is helmed by Iron Man and Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, and it comes with an impressive cast: Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), and James Earl Jones (returning to voice Mufasa).

The film is the latest in a line of live-action remakes from Disney, which has released adaptations of a number of its classic animated films in recent years, including The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, and, most recently, Dumbo. In May, the studio will release a live-action version of Aladdin, and it plans to release a remake of Mulan in 2020. Disney is also using its upcoming streaming service to release such film with a live-action version of Lady and the Tramp.

The Lion King will hit theater on July 19th, 2019.