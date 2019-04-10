Marvel developing Hawkeye miniseries with Jeremy Renner for Disney’s streaming service

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is the latest Marvel superhero to get his own miniseries on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

The series will act as a “jumping off point” for Renner, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which confirmed the series was in development. Instead of solely focusing on Renner’s portrayal of the character, it will instead follow Kate Bishop, his young protégée. Kate hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she’s a well-known character within the Marvel Comics Universe. She’s a member of the Young Avengers, and was a main character in Matt Fraction and Alex Aja’s critically acclaimed Hawkeye comic book series. There’s a possibility that she’ll appear in Avengers: Endgame, based on a previous trailer tease.

It’s unclear how significant of a role Renner will take in the series — especially in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. The Hawkeye series could take place before Endgame, but details aren’t currently available. Fraction and Aja’s Hawkeye did focus on the teacher-student relationship between the characters, which suggests Renner’s character will hang around.

This marks the second Marvel series being developed for Disney+. A miniseries focusing on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is also in the works. There are two other rumored series — one focusing on Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and a buddy series between Winter Soldier and Falcon — but those haven’t been confirmed yet. More information about the series is expected to be announced during Disney’s Investor Day on April 11th.

Avengers: Endgame, the next time Renner’s character is in action, will be released on April 26th.