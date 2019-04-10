Google’s new Currents app is its enterprise replacement for Google+

Now that Google+ is history, today, Google unveiled what will be offered to G Suite users in its place: Currents. The new app “enables people to have meaningful discussions and interactions across your organization, helping keep everyone in the know and giving leaders the opportunity to connect with their employees.”

The company says Currents has a new look and feel compared to Google+ — it seems somewhat similar to my eyes — and it’s been streamlined to make it faster to post content and tag it. Posts from a company’s top executives can be given priority in the Currents stream to make sure employees see it.

Currents is launching in beta, and Google says G Suite companies can request access to the program starting now. Google+ posts will automatically be transferred over to Currents. (I’m just talking about G Suite posts; personal Google+ posts are a goner at this point.)

Google is actually recycling the Currents name; it was previously a magazine app that was the precursor to Google Play Newsstand, which itself was later replaced by Google News. I’m not wishing an ill-fated future to Currents, but if it eventually shuts down a la Google+, that would mean the same branding will have been given the axe twice. Even for Google, that’d be quite something.