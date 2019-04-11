How to use your Apple News Plus subscription to get around paywalls

Apple’s new premium News Plus service offers a lot of bang for the buck: for $10 per month, you get access to over 300 different magazines and newspapers. It would obviously cost far more to subscribe to each one of those individually, and most people can come out ahead if they only read a handful of magazines in News Plus each month.

The News Plus subscription offers a ton of value, but there’s a catch: it’s only functional within the Apple News app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac device. If you’re viewing a Wall Street Journal or New Yorker article in your browser or you tap a link while you’re in Twitter or some other service, there’s no way to log in and view the entire thing right there because you don’t actually have a separate account with those publications.

Fortunately, there is an easy workaround to make use of your News Plus subscription even when you’re not directly viewing an article in the News app. You can tell your iOS device to just open the article in the News app where you will then be presented with the full article and no paywalls.

To do this, just hit the “share” button in Safari, and tap the “Open in News” button that’s available in the second row. The article will then open in the News app, and if it’s in one of the supported magazines or newspapers, you’ll be able to read the entire thing. Oddly, the “Open in News” button doesn’t show up in in-app browsers, like the one Twitter uses, so you’ll have to first open the link in Safari before you can send it to Apple News.

There are some caveats here: I haven’t found a way to send articles from the browser to the News app on macOS. And if you’re trying to read something that falls outside of the News Plus subscription, such as one of The New Yorker’s online articles, which aren’t included, it won’t work. But if you are a News Plus subscriber and you want to search for articles outside of the News app and still be able to read them, this is an easy way to do it.

Thanks, David!