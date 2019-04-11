Vote for The Vergecast! We’ve been nominated for a Webby in the Podcasts: Technology category, and we need your help to win the People’s Voice Award. If you love The Vergecast, please take a moment to vote here.

We’ve got a good variety of coverage on this week’s Vergecast. Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller start the show by calling up Verge space reporter Loren Grush to discuss the news of the first image of a black hole and explain how it was taken.

Then, after a newly reported piece on Foxconn’s status in Wisconsin by The Verge, Nilay and the crew discuss the report and what’s going on with their empty “innovation centers.”

For the rest of the show, we’ve got some updates on Amazon and Eero, policy stuff, streaming wars, and “the penultimate dongle.”

As you can imagine from an hour-and-a-half-long show, there’s a whole lot more that was discussed, so listen to it all to stay informed.

If you’d like more Vergecast, there is a whole RSS feed full of things to listen to. This week, Nilay interviewed the founding father of virtual reality, Jaron Lanier, and it’s a must-listen episode.