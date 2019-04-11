How to get caught up on Game of Thrones — fast

Game of Thrones is nearly back, after almost two years off the air. That’s a long time for any TV show, but it’s especially problematic for a series that has become this famous for its massive cast of characters, branching storylines, and sheer amount of plot. What else would you expect from a show based on George R.R. Martin’s 4,228 pages (and counting, theoretically) of books?

Fortunately, the internet is full of resources to get caught up for the final season premiere on Sunday. And we’ve rounded up the best of them here, for everyone from die-hard Thrones veterans to fresh-faced summer children. (Don’t worry, series newcomers. You’ll get that reference soon enough.)

I just want a refresher

It’s been a while, and even though Game of Thrones spent the last season or so contracting into just a few main storylines, there’s still a lot going on, and a quick catch-up never hurts.

Watch “The Dragon and the Wolf.” To watch select episodes on your own time, you’ll need either the physical media (all previous seasons are available on DVD and Blu-ray) or streaming access, through HBO or a partner like Amazon. The season 7 finale is a good place to start if you want to remember where we left off — it’s less of a finale than a prologue for season 8, spending most of the time setting the table for the fireworks (and ice-works, presumably) to come.

Season 7 recaps. The internet's cottage Game of Thrones industry is booming, and YouTube is full of helpful videos to remind you where everyone is and what they're doing. This animated series recap from White Animation is one of my favorites, covering most of the main characters and major plot points accurately, but with some humor. Plus, it's only three and a half minutes long. Film Cram's season 7 recap is 10 times as long, but offers a much more comprehensive look at what happened last season.

Wikis . When in doubt, check Wikipedia. Or the Game of Thrones Wiki, both of which have extremely in-depth recaps of individual episodes and entire seasons.

Just watch season 7 again. This isn't technically "quick," but the previous season is only seven episodes long, which means you should be able to make it through pretty quickly before Sunday night's premiere of season 8. If you want to make sure you don't miss a single plot point, it's your best bet.

I stopped watching a few seasons back

We get it. You gave up on the show, but hate missing out on the hype. You’re probably familiar with the basics, like who the main characters are, but depending on when you stopped watching, a lot has probably changed in Westeros. Here’s how to get back up to speed.

Who’s alive? First things first, you’ll want to figure out who’s still standing going into the final season, and roughly what they’re up to. Time’s guide to the current batch of survivors is extremely comprehensive and concise.

Wikipedia summaries. Wikipedia has comprehensive summaries of every episode, but the individual episode pages are super long. (If you had that kind of time, you'd just read the books, amirite?) You want the specific pages for each season, which give far more concise paragraph summaries of key events, perfect for skimming through to find out what you missed.

Wikipedia has comprehensive summaries of every episode, but the individual episode pages are super long. (If you had that kind of time, you’d just read the books, amirite?) You want the specific pages for each season, which give far more concise paragraph summaries of key events, perfect for skimming through to find out what you missed. Key episodes. If you want to dive a little deeper, there are plenty of online guides listing the key episodes, and justifying why they’re the ones to watch: this concise five-episode guide at Polygon, this 10-episode list from Screen Rant, or Vox’s even more comprehensive guide. Just pick up where you left off and catch the important ones from there, or watch them all if you’ve really forgotten everything.

I have never watched Game of Thrones, ever

So you’ve resisted this far in spite of all the hype, or maybe you just awoke from a century of enchanted slumber. Welcome to the present! Apparently you’re curious about this new Game of Thrones show people keep talking about. I’ll be honest: you’re starting your catch-up pretty late. But here’s your best shot: