Acer’s new, wood-patterned ConceptD PC looks like a humidifier

Acer announced two desktops in its new ConceptD lineup, a series that’s targeted toward professional creators who have a lot of money and are in need of a lot of power and particularly, a pre-built Windows 10 PC. Compared to most Acer products, one of these desktops features a wood-patterned panel on its top.

Starting off with the ConceptD 500 desktop pictured above, it’s a hulking tower that’s powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 graphics card, and support for up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. Compared to most Acer products, this model has a somewhat contentious design with a wood-patterned panel on its top. I think that it looks like a humidifier, though others in the office think it looks more like an ice box or a diffuser. Looking at the specs, there’s no doubt that this machine won’t be capable in the hands of creators, but Acer also touts that it can keep quiet under pressure with fans that reach a peak of 40db. This desktop starts at $1,699 and will be available in June 2019.

The ConceptD 900 is the high-end desktop offering in Acer’s new series, and it basically treads on supercomputer status — both in terms of its specs and its $19,999 price tag. In terms of what that gets you, it includes dual Intel Xeon Gold processors with 40 cores, Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 6000 GPU, and supports up to 192GB of RAM. This option takes the prize when it comes to performance, though it arrives in a much more subdued black case that looks more in line with Acer’s consumer-grade products. But again, for $20K, Acer’s just showing off with this one.