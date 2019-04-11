Disney+ gets two new series based on Winter Soldier, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, and Vision

Two new series based on Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are coming to Disney’s new subscription service, the company announced today in its first look at Disney+. The series, one called WandaVision and another called Falcon and Winter Soldier, don’t have a release date at this time.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed the previously reported series during a Disney investors meeting today. WandaVision will focus on Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), presumably focusing on their relationship with one another. Falcon and Winter Solider will follow the two Avengers comrades a little deeper than what fans have seen from the MCU movies, Feige confirmed. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are set to reprise their respective roles in the show.

Both WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier join previously confirmed MCU live action series heading to Disney+. One miniseries is based on Loki, the popular villain who made his debut in Thor, and the other is based on Hawkeye. Both Tom Hiddleston and Jeremy Renner are set to reprise their respective roles.

Although Feige couldn’t tease too much about the series, he did confirm that upcoming Disney+ live-action series will tie into the post-Avengers: Endgame universe. He did not discuss what the aforementioned heroes receiving their own shows means for their fate in Endgame. Today’s keynote also resulted in investors first look at Disney+. Examples can be seen in the screenshots below. There is no exact launch date or subscription price for Disney+ at this time. Captain Marvel will be available to stream once the service launches later this year, though.