The Simpsons will stream exclusively on Disney+

Disney+ is about to become the exclusive streaming service to watch The Simpsons. All 30 seasons of the series will be available at launch on November 12th, the company confirmed today.

The announcement was made during its Disney+ conference for investors, which touched upon the future of the company’s entertainment plans following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The Simpsons is currently available to stream on Hulu, and Disney now has majority control of Hulu, which the company is planning to continue investing heavily into, according to Kevin Mayer, head of Disney’s direct-to-consumer product. It’s unclear if Disney will retire Simpsons World — a digital service dedicated to The Simpsons made available for FX customers.

The Simpsons is only one of the many show announcements Disney made during its presentation tonight. Two new Marvel live-action series, based on popular Cinematic Universe characters, are also in development. WandaVision will follow Scarlet Witch and Vision, while Falcon and Winter Solider will focus on the turbulent friendship between the two heroes. Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan are set to reprise their respective roles.

Other series — including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Monsters at Work (based on Monsters, Inc.) — were also announced. A Star Wars series based on Diego Luna’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character, Cassian Andor, is also in development. In addition to all this, there will be more than 5,000 Disney Channel TV episodes and more than 100 movies available on the service at launch.

Disney+ will cost $6.99-per-month or $69.99 annually when it launches later this year on November 12th.