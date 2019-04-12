Disney’s second live-action Star Wars show is set to premiere in 2021 on Disney+

Disney provided some more details about its second live-action Star Wars series, a Rogue One prequel spinoff, during its Disney+ announcement yesterday. Alan Tudyk will be joining the cast of the series to reprise his role of the droid K-2SO. The company also revealed a planned 2021 release for the series, which goes into production later this year.

The new series is being billed as “a rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.” Stephen Schiff (who previously worked on acclaimed spy thriller The Americans) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Cassian said I had to https://t.co/H4xeSFLMs8 — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) April 11, 2019

Disney originally announced the series in 2018, revealing that it cast Diego Luna who will reprise Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series will be a prequel to that film, following Andor as he fights against the Empire in the early years of the Rebel Alliance.

The series will join The Mandalorian, the first live-action show of the franchise, which Disney announced in 2017. It will be the first live-action Star Wars TV show when it launches alongside Disney+ this fall. Together, the shows are part of Disney’s effort to attract subscribers to its direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+. As companies like Apple and Netflix have dumped billions of dollars into original content, Disney is in a unique position because it holds the keys to a number of popular franchises, including Pixar and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.