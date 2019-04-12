How to watch this year’s Star Wars Celebration online

This week, Lucasfilm will hold its annual Star Wars Celebration, the official convention for the franchise. The company skipped holding a convention last year. It was last held in Orlando, Florida, in 2017. This year, it’ll be held in Chicago’s McCormick Place from April 11th–15th.

We’re expecting to see quite a bit of Star Wars news come out of the convention this year, including a trailer for the upcoming Episode IX (and, presumably, something to call it other than “Episode IX”), a first look at The Mandalorian, a retrospective on Episode I: The Phantom Menace, the return of The Clone Wars on Disney+, and quite a bit more.

If you aren’t in Chicago, you’ll still be able to follow along online: Lucasfilm will be streaming panels and hosting interviews throughout the weekend. You can check out the entire schedule here, but here are some of the highlights:

Friday, April 12th

Star Wars: Episode IX: 11AM CT (12PM ET)

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series: 1:30PM–2:30PM CT (2:30PM–3:30PM ET)

Saturday, April 13th

Bringing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Life at Disney Parks, 11AM-12:30PM CT (12PM-1:30PM ET)

Premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: 1:13PM–2:30PM CT (2:13PM–3:30PM ET)

Sunday, April 14th

The Mandalorian: 11AM-12PM CT (12PM-1PM ET)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: 3:30PM–4:30PM CT (4:30PM–5:30PM ET)

Monday, April 15th