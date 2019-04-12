 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch this year’s Star Wars Celebration online

Panels, news, interviews, and more from Chicago

By Andrew Liptak

This week, Lucasfilm will hold its annual Star Wars Celebration, the official convention for the franchise. The company skipped holding a convention last year. It was last held in Orlando, Florida, in 2017. This year, it’ll be held in Chicago’s McCormick Place from April 11th–15th.

We’re expecting to see quite a bit of Star Wars news come out of the convention this year, including a trailer for the upcoming Episode IX (and, presumably, something to call it other than “Episode IX”), a first look at The Mandalorian, a retrospective on Episode I: The Phantom Menace, the return of The Clone Wars on Disney+, and quite a bit more.

If you aren’t in Chicago, you’ll still be able to follow along online: Lucasfilm will be streaming panels and hosting interviews throughout the weekend. You can check out the entire schedule here, but here are some of the highlights:

Friday, April 12th

  • Star Wars: Episode IX: 11AM CT (12PM ET)
  • Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series: 1:30PM–2:30PM CT (2:30PM–3:30PM ET)

Saturday, April 13th

  • Bringing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Life at Disney Parks, 11AM-12:30PM CT (12PM-1:30PM ET)
  • Premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: 1:13PM–2:30PM CT (2:13PM–3:30PM ET)

Sunday, April 14th

  • The Mandalorian: 11AM-12PM CT (12PM-1PM ET)
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: 3:30PM–4:30PM CT (4:30PM–5:30PM ET)

Monday, April 15th

  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 20th Anniversary: 11AM–12PM CT (12PM–1PM ET)

