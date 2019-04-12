Final Fantasy XV’s director is making the first-ever Paralympics video game

Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata unexpectedly left Square Enix five months ago, citing “a project that I truly wish to solidify as my next challenge.” Now that project has been revealed, and no-one could ever have guessed what it would be. Developed by Tabata’s new studio JP Games, The Pegasus Dream Tour is a fantasy sports RPG that also happens to be the first-ever officially licensed Paralympics video game.

The Pegasus Dream Tour sees players awakening special abilities to take part in an alternate version of the Paralympic Games set in a fictional metropolis called Pegasus City. The project is designed to raise interest in Paralympic sport ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“This is not just an ordinary video game about sports,” Tabata said in a statement released by the International Paralympic Committee. “JP Games is going to represent fully the wonders that are unique to Paralympic sports in this brand-new role-playing game — a genre we excel in.”

“With this video game, we want to contribute to the future growth of the Paralympic Games, not just as a sporting event, but as entertainment as well, with content that we hope will have lasting value in the future.”

“The sport at the Paralympics is outstanding and helps transform attitudes towards persons with disabilities like no other event,” adds IPC president Andrew Parsons. “I am really excited to see and play this game and see how the outstanding abilities of Para athletes are represented.”

The Pegasus Dream Tour will be available for various platforms, including smartphones. A release date hasn’t been announced, but it should happen sometime before summer 2020.