Skype now lets you share your Android or iOS phone screen on video calls

Microsoft is planning to allow Skype users to share their mobile screens during calls. The software maker has started testing new Android and iOS Skype apps that enable the screen sharing feature, allowing anyone to share anything on their phone displays to friends, family, or coworkers. Microsoft suggests Skype users might use this for sharing PowerPoint presentations, “swipes on dating apps,” or for online shopping with friends.

You’ll need to be a Skype Insider (beta tester) to get access to the mobile screen sharing feature, and you can sign up for beta access here. We tested the latest iOS beta, but weren’t able to get screen sharing working. Microsoft does make it clear this is coming to both Android and iOS in its community post announcing the feature, and even shows screenshots of it running on iOS. It’s likely that the company simply hasn’t enabled it on the iOS beta just yet.

It’s not clear when Microsoft plans to enable this for everyone running mobile Skype, but given the 50 video chat participant feature was in beta for less than a month, we expect to see this rolling out very soon.