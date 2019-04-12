Andrew Yang unveils plans to campaign remotely using a 3D hologram

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has unveiled a 3D hologram that he intends to use to remotely campaign in key battlegrounds states. According to The Hill, Yang revealed the hologram during a segment on TMZ Live on Wednesday. He said that it would allow him to be in two or even three places at a time.

Yang also hopes to use the technology to drive home his message about the power of disruptive technologies and the need to change with them. In an interview with the Carroll Times Herald, Yang said that the hologram is “tied into the message of the campaign around the fact that it is 2019, and soon it will be 2020, and things are changing, and we can’t just keep doing the same things over and over again and expect it to achieve the results we need.” Yang has made headlines for his proposal to introduce universal basic income if he becomes president.

Me trying out being a hologram with hologram Tupac pic.twitter.com/IclQvAa27z — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 11, 2019

Yang’s plan is to have the hologram be broadcast on the back of a truck. The hologram would deliver his pre-recorded stump speech before Yang would beam in to take questions live. Yang also says that using a hologram could allow him to appear alongside other virtual campaign participants. During the TMZ Live reveal, Yang appeared onstage alongside a hologram of the late Tupac Shakur. Similar technology allowed a hologram of Tupac to perform at Coachella in 2012.

Yang is not the only Democratic presidential hopeful who is focused on the tech that’s driving changes in the US economy. His competitor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), has announced an ambitious plan to deal with the power of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies by breaking up Amazon, Facebook, and Google in order to generate competition.