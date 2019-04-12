Game of Thrones Hope Chest: weirdest fan theories

Game of Thrones has never been about giving readers or viewers what they most want. Its author and screenwriters prefer to build fan expectations, then overturn them for narrative impact and, sometimes, pure shock value. Yet, fans maintain hope that at least a few of the characters will reach a satisfying, well-deserved ending. So it’s time for the return of Game of Thrones Hope Chest, the weekly poll where we put all of our hopes together in one place. We aren’t asking what you think is going to happen on Game of Thrones. We’re asking: what do you most hope to see happen?

This week, we’re diving deep into the tinfoil hat area of the internet — or at least, what used to be the tinfoil hat section before shows like Westworld helped fan the flames that were already making wild speculation seem like valid fan response. There’s a growing craze for in-depth TV breakdowns, a bottomless hunger for Game of Thrones conversation, and a lot of potential attention and interaction is available to people who come up with Game of Thrones ideas that no one’s suggested before. All of these elements have produced a perfect little hothouse where bizarre Game of Thrones theories can nestle and grow and get progressively weirder and wilder. Keep an open mind (and, simultaneously, don’t take too much of this too seriously), and some of these ridiculous theories can be pretty enjoyable.

For instance, there’s the idea that Ned Stark, last seen at the end of season 1 getting his head lopped off, is secretly still alive, spirited away by the Faceless Men for their own purposes. Another theory is that Robert Baratheon is still alive and plotting against his enemies (given that, in Game of Thrones, you can’t trust an apparent death if you don’t see the corpse with your own eyes). Obviously, there are people who believe Littlefinger is still alive since he’s such a clever, cautious schemer, and he obviously must have foreseen everything that happened in season 7.

The idea that Bran Stark is the Night King has long been a popular source of speculation. So has the theory that Winterfell holds more dragon eggs, which could eventually hatch and become part of the final war for the Iron Throne. There are still any number of theories about secret blood relationships in Westeros. Could Meera be Jon Snow’s twin sister? Could Tormund Giantsbane be Lyanna Mormont’s father?

The theories get even wilder from there. Maybe it’s possible that Daenerys Targaryen will eventually learn to time-travel and give herself advice from the future. Is Westeros is just another Delos park in Westworld? Above all, everyone’s favorite thoroughly backed-up, solidly explained, but still nutcakes idea that the Spider, eunuch Master of Whisperers, is secretly a merman?

Here’s the joy of the Game of Thrones Hope Chest: we don’t have to worry for a moment about which of these ideas is actually remotely plausible, given the evidence at hand. (Though it’s worth noting that every one of these theories has at least a few carefully scrabbled-together pieces of evidence to back them up, even if it just amounts to offhand comments that were creatively misinterpreted.) The question isn’t which of these theories is true; it’s which one you want to be true? Would any of them make for a better or more enjoyable story in your eyes?